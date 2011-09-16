BSY gets anticipatory bail

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa was given conditional anticipatory bail by the Karnataka High Court in one of several corruption cases against him on Thursday after he produced documents to indicate the irrigation project contract he awarded,allegedly for kickbacks,had been cleared by the courts.

Yeddyurappa,who has been summoned by a special anti-corruption cases court over the alleged illegal awarding of a Rs 1,033 crore contract for the upper Bhadra irrigation project,was granted bail against a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and on the condition that he will appear before the court within 10 days and cooperate with investigations.

He has also been asked not to leave the country without prior permission and not to tamper with evidence.

In private complaint filed in the Lokayukta court,JD(S) leader Y S V Datta has accused Yeddyurappa of favouring RNS Jyothi Infrastructure while awarding the irrigation contract,despite the company being the highest quoting bidder.

He has been accused of receiving Rs 13 crore as kickbacks for the deal.

