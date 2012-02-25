BSNL launches tablets,lowest@Rs 3,250

State-owned telecom services provider BSNL has launched three tablets with the cheapest model costing a mere Rs 3,250,making a quiet entry into the increasingly competitive market for the hand-held computers.

Recently,Datawind,promoted by a Canadian India,had made a much-publicised entry into the market in a tie-up with the government to provide cheap networking devices ‘Aakash’,priced at Rs 2,250 for students.

The three tablets launched by BSNL are priced at Rs 3,250,Rs 10,999 and Rs 13,500. Two of them come with 7-inch resistive screen with Android 2.3 operating system,while the third comes with an 8-inch touchscreen,a BSNL official said.

Made by Noida-based Pantel,these tablets will be sold with discounted data plans from BSNL,sources said.

According to Pantel,the T-PAD IS701R has 1GHz processor and 256M RAM and is wi-fi enabled. The built-in 2GB memory can be expanded by up to 32GB.

The second model T-Pad WS704C has 512MB DDRIII RAM and can be connected to TV through HDMI.

The costliest model,T-PAD WS802C is powered by a 1.2GHz processor and 512MB DDRIII RAM and also has a built-in Global Position System.

