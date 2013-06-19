BSE Sensex down 62 points in early trade,banking stocks hit

BSE Sensex today fell for the second straight day by losing nearly 62 points in early trade on sustained selling by funds amid a mixed trend in other Asian markets.

The 30-share barometer fell by 61.96 points,or 0.32 per cent,to 19,161.32. The index had lost 102.59 points in the previous session.

Stocks of oil and gas,consumer durables,capital goods and banking sectors were major losers,pulling down the benchmark Sensex.

STOCK MARKET LINKS

* BSE Sensex

* NSE Nifty

* Top Gainers/Top Losers

* Top Value

* Top Quantity

The wide-based National Stock Exchange index,Nifty dipped below 5,800 points mark by falling 17.40 points,or 0.30 per cent,to 5,796.20.

Brokers said sustained selling by funds in the absence of any positive factor amid a mixed trend in the Asian region,mainly dampened the trading sentiment here.

In the Asian region,Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded lower by 0.18 per cent,while Japan’s Nikkei Index rose 1.25 per cent,in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.91 per cent higher in yesterday’s trade.

Indian stocks to watch – June 19

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.29 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.45 percent lower.

* Japanese stocks started trade on Wednesday with a spring in their step thanks to a positive lead from Wall Street and a softer yen,but the rest of Asia was restrained as investors waited for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s next policy step.

* U.S. stocks advanced for a second straight day on Tuesday as investors bet the Federal Reserve would temper statements which were interpreted to mean a sooner-than-expected winding down of stimulus efforts.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Tata Motors Ltd is hosting a day-long media event at its Pune facility,with Managing Director Karl Slym and Ranjit Yadav,president of its passenger vehicle business.

* GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd unit will hold a discussion on vaccines business in India. (0600 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

NTPC,CIL settle coal quality row

Indonesian coal prices to reflect in tariff index

PM & FM chart out 8-week revival plan

Religare Enterprises promoters to pare stake to 49 pct to qualify for banking license

IDFC board approved applying for banking license.

SBI pares debt holding to boost profit.

DoT probes merger of Unitech companies for breach of rules.

RBI lines up major banking sector reforms.

Loss making HCC seeks an annual pay package of over Rs 100 mln for its chief.

BSNL,MTNL might get relief on one-time spectrum fee; Govt to take Rs 120 bn hit.

* Best Performing Mutual Funds

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App