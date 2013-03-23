Britain to introduce bail-like bonds for visitors from high-risk nations

Britain Friday announced a major crackdown on immigration by introducing bail-like bonds worth thousands of pounds to deter visitors from high-risk countries from overstaying.

Foreigners visiting the UK from certain countries will have to put up bail-like bonds under new proposals announced by Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg here.

In certain cases,when a visa applicant is coming from a high-risk country,in addition to satisfying the normal criteria,UKBA (UK Border Agency) would be able to request a deposit – a kind of cash guarantee. Once the visitor leaves Britain,the bond will be repaid, Clegg said,adding the UKBA will draw up a list of these high-risk countries to run a pilot scheme by the end of this year.

While the agency is yet to confirm the countries likely to be classified as high risk,there is speculation in the British media that it would include Pakistan and a few other countries in the Indian subcontinent,as well as some in the Middle East.

The bonds would cost starting from £1,000 upto as much as several thousand pounds for visitors from the countries deemed to pose the highest risk.

The bonds would need to be well-targeted  so that they dont unfairly discriminate against particular groups. The amounts would need to be proportionate  we mustnt penalise legitimate visa applicants who will struggle to get hold of the money.

Visiting Britain to celebrate a family birth,or a relatives graduation,or wedding,should not become entirely dependent on your ability to pay the security bond, Clegg,also the chair the Cabinets Home Affairs Committee,said.

