Britain to introduce bail-like bonds for visitors from high-risk nations

Britain Friday announced a major crackdown on immigration by introducing bail-like bonds worth thousands of pounds to deter visitors from high-risk countries from overstaying.
In certain cases,when a visa applicant is coming from a high-risk country,in addition to satisfying the normal criteria,UKBA (UK Border Agency) would be able to request a deposit – a kind of cash guarantee. Once the visitor leaves Britain,the bond will be repaid, Clegg said,adding the UKBA will draw up a list of these high-risk countries to run a pilot scheme by the end of this year.
While the agency is yet to confirm the countries likely to be classified as high risk,there is speculation in the British media that it would include Pakistan and a few other countries in the Indian subcontinent,as well as some in the Middle East.
The bonds would cost starting from £1,000 upto as much as several thousand pounds for visitors from the countries deemed to pose the highest risk.
The bonds would need to be well-targeted so that they dont unfairly discriminate against particular groups. The amounts would need to be proportionate we mustnt penalise legitimate visa applicants who will struggle to get hold of the money.
Visiting Britain to celebrate a family birth,or a relatives graduation,or wedding,should not become entirely dependent on your ability to pay the security bond, Clegg,also the chair the Cabinets Home Affairs Committee,said.
