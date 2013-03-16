UN says US drones violate Pakistans sovereignty
ISLAMABAD: The head of a UN team investigating casualties from US drone strikes in Pakistan declared after a secret research trip that the attacks violate Pakistans sovereignty. Ben Emmerson,UN special rapporteur on counter-terrorism,said the Pakistani government made clear to him it does not consent . AP
N Korea blames South,US for cyberstrikes
SEOUL: North Korea,a country paranoid about perceived threats from the outside world,on Friday said it had found new foreign invaders: hackers from the United States and its allies shutting down the Norths websites,the countrys main tool of spreading propaganda abroad. NYT
Biggest-ever truck bomb foiled in Kabul
Kabul: Afghanistans intelligence agency Friday said it had foiled a massive truck bomb plot in which 7,800 kg explosives could have wiped out an area of Kabul. The National Directorate of Security said the attack had been planned by the Haqqani network and the Taliban. PTI
Pak oppn rejects govt list for caretaker PM
Islamabad: Pakistans main opposition PML-N party Friday stepped up the ante in negotiations for choosing a caretaker Prime Minister to oversee the upcoming polls by rejecting all three candidates proposed by the government. PTI
3 British Muslims plead guilty to terror charges
London: Three British Muslim men Richard Dart,Imran Mahmood,and Jahangir Alom who travelled to Pakistan to attend terror training camps,Friday pleaded guilty to planning terrorism acts overseas. pti
Son is gay,so US Senator changes marriage stand
A conservative US Senator once opposed to gay marriage is now supporting it after learning one of his sons is gay.
Sen. Rob Portman disclosed his change of heart in interviews with Ohio newspapers and CNN. In an op-ed published Friday in The Columbus Dispatch,he said the decision came after a lot of thought.
Portman said his views on gay marriage began changing in 2011 when his son,Will,then a freshman at Yale University,told his parents he was gay and that it wasnt a choice but part of who he was. AP
Gambler pulls off Oceans Eleven-style heist in Australian casino,arrested
In an Oceans Eleven style-heist,a foreign gambler infiltrated Australias biggest casinos surveillance system to spy on other players cards and pulled-off a $33 million fraud.
The foreign highroller,who was staying at Crown Casino here,has been implicated in the rip-off. A staff member has also been entangled in the colossal rort,Herald Sun reported.
Police have been called in to investigate the fraud,believed to be the biggest perpetrated on Crown since it opened 19 years ago. PTI
