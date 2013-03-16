UN says US drones violate Pakistans sovereignty

ISLAMABAD: The head of a UN team investigating casualties from US drone strikes in Pakistan declared after a secret research trip that the attacks violate Pakistans sovereignty. Ben Emmerson,UN special rapporteur on counter-terrorism,said the Pakistani government made clear to him it does not consent . AP

N Korea blames South,US for cyberstrikes

SEOUL: North Korea,a country paranoid about perceived threats from the outside world,on Friday said it had found new foreign invaders: hackers from the United States and its allies shutting down the Norths websites,the countrys main tool of spreading propaganda abroad. NYT

Biggest-ever truck bomb foiled in Kabul

Kabul: Afghanistans intelligence agency Friday said it had foiled a massive truck bomb plot in which 7,800 kg explosives could have wiped out an area of Kabul. The National Directorate of Security said the attack had been planned by the Haqqani network and the Taliban. PTI

Pak oppn rejects govt list for caretaker PM

Islamabad: Pakistans main opposition PML-N party Friday stepped up the ante in negotiations for choosing a caretaker Prime Minister to oversee the upcoming polls by rejecting all three candidates proposed by the government. PTI

3 British Muslims plead guilty to terror charges

London: Three British Muslim men  Richard Dart,Imran Mahmood,and Jahangir Alom  who travelled to Pakistan to attend terror training camps,Friday pleaded guilty to planning terrorism acts overseas. pti

Son is gay,so US Senator changes marriage stand

A conservative US Senator once opposed to gay marriage is now supporting it after learning one of his sons is gay.

Sen. Rob Portman disclosed his change of heart in interviews with Ohio newspapers and CNN. In an op-ed published Friday in The Columbus Dispatch,he said the decision came after a lot of thought.

Portman said his views on gay marriage began changing in 2011 when his son,Will,then a freshman at Yale University,told his parents he was gay and that it wasnt a choice but part of who he was. AP

Gambler pulls off Oceans Eleven-style heist in Australian casino,arrested

In an Oceans Eleven style-heist,a foreign gambler infiltrated Australias biggest casinos surveillance system to spy on other players cards and pulled-off a $33 million fraud.

The foreign highroller,who was staying at Crown Casino here,has been implicated in the rip-off. A staff member has also been entangled in the colossal rort,Herald Sun reported.

Police have been called in to investigate the fraud,believed to be the biggest perpetrated on Crown since it opened 19 years ago. PTI

