Briefly World: Libyan militia leader sues UK ex-spy chief

Libyan militia leader sues UK ex-spy chief

LONDON: Libyan militia leader,Abdel Hakim Belhadj,began legal action Tuesday against Mark Allen,former director of MI6,for allegedly playing a key role in his rendition to Muammar Gaddafis Libya,his lawyers said.

UN resolution vows no forces in Syria

London: A draft United Nations resolution on Syria calls for President Bashar Assad to hand power to his deputy and insists there will be no use of foreign forces in the country. The draft text calls on Assads regime to put an end to all human rights violations.

25 Chinese workers kidnapped in Sinai

ISMAILIA: Bedouins in Egypts Sinai region kidnapped 25 Chinese workers Tuesday,demanding authorities free fellow tribesmen from prison,sources said. Meanwhile,China urged Sudan to seek the release of 29 workers held by rebels in Kordofan.

South Africa recalls 1.35 million condoms

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa is recalling 1.35 million condoms given away at the African National Congress partys centenary celebrations amid charges some broke during intercourse and others were porous,an official said Tuesday.

UK murder accused found hanging in jail

LONDON: Lithuanian national,Rimvydas Liorancas,arrested for the twin murders of Indian-origin Avtar Singh Kolar and his British wife in Birmingham this month,was found hanging in jail,police said Tuesday.

Indian to teach at US space programme

WASHINGTON: Vandana Suryawanshi,an Indian middle school teacher,has been selected as the first international teacher for a prestigious US space education programme. Vandana,who teaches at the Vidya Valley School,Pune,is among 19 American educators selected for their promotion of space education by the Space Foundation.

