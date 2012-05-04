Briefly Nation: HC stays trial against Sanjay Dutt over speech

HC stays trial against Sanjay Dutt over speech

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday stayed the trial proceedings and summons issued by a court in Mau against film actor Sanjay Dutt in a case pertaining to an alleged inflammatory speech while canvassing for the Samajwadi Party in the run-up to the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. The state government has been given six weeks time to file their replies.

Interpol tip-off: Man held in Amritsar

NEW DELHI: A 57-year-old man,Tarsem Singh,was arrested by the CBI as soon as he arrived at Amritsar airport from Canada. He was arrested on the basis of information provided by the Interpol in the US. Singh,according to CBI,is accused of obtaining a Canadian visa based on fake documents. Officials said Singh would be brought to Delhi on Friday and produced in a court.

J-K sex scandal: Witness turns hostile

CHANDIGARH: One of the four witnesses in the J-K sex scandal case who appeared in the special CBI court on Thursday turned hostile,while another only partially supported the prosecution. Hazara Begum,mother of one of the victims,retracted from her earlier statement.

Court convicts 69 in fodder scam

RANCHI: A special CBI court on Thursday convicted 69 fodder scam accused for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 47 crore from Doranda treasury in the early 1990s. This was the 44th of the 53 fodder cases,registered soon after the total Rs 950 crore scam was unearthed,to have ended in convictions. Delivering the verdict,the court of Ganpati Tiwari acquitted 16 others. The court sentenced 29 persons between one and three years.

3 Indians in Oman jailed for murder

DUBAI: Three Indians have been convicted for killing their colleague in Oman for demanding money that the trio owed him. The crime took place on April 16,2009 and all three confessed to killing their colleague during the trial. They have been charged with murder,indulging in nefarious activities and residing illegally in the country.

Solar eclipse on May 21

INDORE: The sun,the earth and the moon will depict an interesting view of partial solar eclipse on May 21 this year,which will be seen in the eastern part of the country. Jiwaji laboratory,Ujjain,director Dr Rajendra Prakash Gupta said the partial solar eclipse would start at 1539 hours IST and end at 1906 hours. At the height of the eclipse,the moon would cover 94.5 per cent of the sun,the director said.

