Briefly Business: HCL Technologies net up 29% for Jan-Mar quarter

HCL Technologies net up 29% for Jan-Mar quarter

New Delhi: HCL Technologies on Wednesday reported a 28.7 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 602.5 crore for the January-March quarter.

ONGC chief on UN Global Compact board

Mumbai: CMD of ONGC Sudhir Vasudeva has been appointed on the board of the United Nations Global Compact by its Secretary General Ban Ki-moon for 3 years.

CII elects Adi Godrej as new president

Mumbai: Adi Godrej,Chairman of the Godrej Group,has been elected as the president of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for the year 2012-13.

Sun gets favourable US

SC verdict in patent case

Mumbai: The US Supreme Court has given a favourable verdict in Sun Pharmaceuticals patent case against Novo Nordisk over generic diabetes tablets Prandin.

Shareholders in Citigroup reject executive pay plan

New York: Citigroup shareholders rebuffed have the banks $15 million pay package for its chief executive,Vikram S Pandit,along with compensation of four other top executives.

Tata Communications pulls out of CWW bid

New Delhi: Tata Communications has said that it will not make any offer to acquire Cable & Wireless Worldwide as it has failed to reach an agreement with the firm.

Trai says no to separate exit policy for telcos

New Delhi: Trai has recommended that the government need not create a separate exit policy for telcos that did not want to continue services.

Nestle nears $10 bn deal for Pfizers baby food biz

London: Nestle is closing in on a deal to buy Pfizers infant nutrition business for up to $10 billion,sources said.

