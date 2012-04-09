Briefly Business: FM calls for boost in manufacturing sector

FM calls for boost in manufacturing sector

Belgaum: Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday stressed the need for boosting manufacturing sector growth for economic progress. The manufacturing sector need to grow further to keep pace with East Asian countries which are growing rapidly, he said at the Annual Convocation at the Visvesvaraya Technological University.

Air India to appoint GSAs in 56 countries

mumbai: Air India has decided to appoint general sales agents (GSAs) in as many as 56 countries. A GSA is a sales representative in a specific country or a region responsible for selling tickets and cargo space,apart from providing other services relating to air passenger transportation.

CAI demands removal of ban on cotton exports

mumbai: The government should allow further exports of cotton for the benefit of farmers who are currently holding large stocks,the Cotton Association of India (CAI) has said. On March 12,the government lifted the ban on cotton exports but decided not to issue fresh permits.

SAIL FY12 production at 13.5 million tonnes

new delhi: Steel Authority of India on Sunday said its production in 2011-12 stood at 13.5 million tonnes,up 5 per cent over the previous fiscal,on better capacity utilisation of its plants. Our capacity for the 2011-12 fiscal was at 13.5 million tonnes, SAIL Chairman CS Verma said.

Sebi mulls no-frills account for market growth

new delhi: Securities and Exchange Board of India is mulling various steps to deepen the stock market this year. The measures are being undertaken to launch new products in the derivatives segment and introduce no-frills trading accounts to attract new investors to cash market.

FII investment in stocks falls to 3-year low in FY12

mumbai: FIIs made a net investment of Rs 47,935 crore in the equity market during the fiscal ended March 31,2012,which was way below the figure of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2010-11 and Rs 96,857 crore during 2009-10,according to the Sebi data.

Strengthen recovery mechanism for NBFCs

new delhi: To strengthen the NBFC sector,a finance ministry-appointed panel has suggested that non-banking finance companies should be allowed to recover bad loans in line with banks by bringing them under the Recovery of Debts Due to Banks Act.

India extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese tyres

new delhi: India has extended the anti-dumping duty levied on imports of non-radial tyres from China and Thailand for another six months. It shall remain in force up to and inclusive of the October 7,unless it is revoked earlier, the Department of Revenue has said.

