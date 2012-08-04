Briefly Business: FinMin to remain open today,Sunday

FinMin to remain open today,Sunday

New Delhi: The finance ministry will work this weekend apparently reflecting P Chidambarams plans to quickly firm up measures to tackle the economic situation.

Indias services growth index falls slightly: HSBC

New DelhI: Indias services sector growth rate saw a slight fall in July at 54.2,tad lower from 54.3 in June,HSBC PMI for services showed.

Indian Hotels working on IPO for Ginger brand

Mumbai: Tata group chairman Ratan Tata on Friday said that Indian Hotels Companys budget brand Ginger would go for an initial public offering (IPO).

Forex reserves swell by $1.31 billion

MumbaI: Forex reserves rose by $1.31 billion to touch $288.65 billion for the week ended August 2,the Reserve Bank of India said.

US unemployment increases to 8.3%

Washington: The US economy added 1.63 lakh new jobs in July,but unemployment rate rose to 8.3 percent.

Telephone subscriber base reaches 965.52 mn

New Delhi: Telecom operators added 4.73 million new mobile phone users in June,taking the subscriber base to 965.52 million,telecom regulator Trai said.

Top three private banks need Rs 70K cr for Basel III

Mumbai: Ratings agency Fitch on Friday said the top three private sector lenders  ICICI Bank,HDFC Bank and Axis Bank  will require close to Rs 70,000 crore in fresh capital to meet the stricter Basel-III capital norms.

Karbonn to launch Smart Tab 1 tablet PC this month

New Delhi: Karbonn Mobiles has said it will launch the Smart Tab 1 tablet PC loaded with the latest version of Googles Android in the country this month.

Heineken seals deal to buy maker of Tiger beer

AMSTERDAM: Heineken has said that it has made a $4.23 bn offer to buy Fraser and Neave,the makers of Tiger beer.

Ex-staff cant sell ESOP shares for 1 year post IPO

Mumbai: Shares owned by ex-employees,allotted through employee stock options,cannot be sold for a period of one year pursuant to an IPO by the company,Sebi said. Replying to a guidance sought by MCX,Sebi said that if someone ceases to be employee on the date of allotment of shares pursuant to the IPO,the shares held cannot be exempted from the one year lock-in provision.

