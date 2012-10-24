Briefly Business: Cabinet likely to give nod to NMDC stake sale

Cabinet likely to give nod to NMDC stake sale

new delhi: The Cabinet is likely to give green signal on Thursday to 10 per cent stake sale in the iron ore mining major NMDC that could fetch the government over Rs 7,000 crore.

Sebi to decide Airtel case in 3 months: SAT

mumbai: Market regulator Sebi said its appellate tribunal that it would take a decision within three months on alleged violations in acquisition of shares by certain promoter entities of Bharti Airtel.

Cabinet to discuss NEP on Thursday

new delhi: The Cabinet is likely to consider on Thursday a national policy aimed at promoting manufacturing of electronic hardware into a $400 billion industry by 2020.

Rajat Guptas fate to be sealed today

new york: Former Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta will be sentenced on Wednesday by a US judge on insider trading charges a year after Gupta was charged with passing boardroom secrets to the now imprisoned hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam.

Petronet to set up 3rd LNG terminal in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Petronet will set up a third LNG terminal,having initial capacity of five million tonne per annum,with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore at Gangavaram Port here in Andhra Pradesh,a company official said.

IMG may decide on 13 coal mines next week

NEW DELHi: The Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) will decide the fate of 13 coal mines allocated to public sector firms on the first day of the two-day meeting likely to be held next week.

CII to organise India Show in China

new delhi: Industry body CII is leading a 19-member business delegation to China to discuss trade and investment ties,and would organise the India Show to showcase the countrys expertise in the automobile sector.

ONGCs 726-MW gas project operational

Agartala: The 726 MW gas-based thermal power project at Palatana in Gomati district of Tripura has started generation,official sources said.

Soon,Rs 100 note with rupee symbol

mumbai: The RBI will soon issue bank notes of Rs 100 with the rupee symbol in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005.

