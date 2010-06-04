Briefly business

Govt gives ONGC,OIL freedom to price gas

New Delhi: In a significant development,the government has given national oil firms ONGC and OIL freedom to price any additional natural gas produced from blocks given to them on nomination basis at market rates. So far,all gas  current and future  produced from blocks given to Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) was priced at government-controlled rates,called APM.

Malaysian carrier launches Delhi ops

New delhi: Malaysian low-priced carrier Air Asia X has announced the launch of services of its long haul low fare flights from New Delhi with a 1,000 free seats bonanza for online bookings made on 5 June,2010 on the New Delhi-Kuala Lumpur sector for a travel period from 4 to 31 August,2010. This one-day offer will allow passengers to fly to Kuala Lumpur at fares starting from Rs 1,862.

Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance gets infusion

MUMBAI: The three stakeholders of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance have infused Rs 100 crore in the company,taking its total capital base to Rs 725 crore. The capital has been infused in order to meet the expansion plans. The life insurers CEO Harpal Karlcut said,For 2010-11,the shareholders have already committed capital infusion to the tune of Rs 300-crore.

NHAI to award 18 new projects

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to award 18 projects with a total project cost of Rs 13,886 crore in the coming months,chairman NHAI Brijeshwar Singh said on Thursday. The authority has already invited bids for projects with a combined length of about 1,576.61 km having a due date in June and July.

India rebuffs demand for more mkt opening

New Delhi: Rebuffing the demand by rich nations to take increased responsibility in the Doha trade talks,India has said it cannot open its markets beyond its obligation without reciprocal gains. No market access above the level of what is there can be given for free, Indias chief negotiator at the World Trade Organisation D K Mittal said at a Ficci seminar here.

G-20 finance officials begin economy talks

New Delhi: Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee,along with his counterparts and central bankers from 19 other developing and industrialised nations,will try to find solutions for the uncertain global economic situation at the finance miniters meet in Busan,South Korea.

Shiledar takes over as president of RAMA

New Delhi: Dinkar Shiledar of Mona Advertising took over as the president of the Regional Advertising Marketing Association (RAMA) on May 31. He is joined by Abhay Lohokare of Suvastu Advertising as the secretary,Anjan Barve of New Horizon as the treasurer and by Vijay Raikar of SJ Advertising as the vice president.

