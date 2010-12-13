BJP’s Chouhan says corruption rampant,scrap Rajya Sabha

A meet on electoral reforms on Sunday saw Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan making some rather frank statements that could make the BJP uncomfortable.

The CM said legislators were openly traded by those with money power to get into the Rajya Sabha and questioned the very need to have the Upper House.

Kabhi Kingfisher wale aate hai,kabhi dusre aa jate hai (Sometimes Kingfisher people come,sometimes others come, Chouhan said,forgetting that his own party had backed the candidature of Vijay Mallya,who owns the Kingfisher brand.

The Chief Minister was making a case for the abolition of Rajya Sabha at the first regional consultation for electoral reforms organised by the Union Law Ministry and the Election Commission of India at Bhopal.

There is horse trading,legislators are openly bought, he said,adding that democracy is publicly shamed.

It no longer represents the people for whom it was created. It used to have intellectuals. It used to be meant for people who cant fight elections, Chouhan said,adding the Upper House was no longer needed.

The CM said if need be,the Lower House could be expanded to accommodate some nominees.

Later in the day,Chouhan apologised. I hold the Lok Sabha,the Rajya Sabha and Assemblies in high esteem. I did not mean to bring disrepute to these constitutional bodies. I was only making a case for electoral reforms but if my remarks sound offending I am ready to apologise.

This was the first of the seven such consultations. A national consultation will be held in April before the final road map is ready in around eight months.

Arguing for state funding,the CM said elections attracted only black money and those who gave funds to political parties extracted their pound of flesh later. They not only suggest who would be ministers but also talk of portfolios, he said and later referred to the Radia tapes. All candidates lie about expenditure and what begins on a fraudulent note becomes a habit.

His other suggestions included direction elections for the posts of the Prime Minister and chief ministers,simultaneous general and Assembly elections,cheque payment and auditing by a body like the CAG.

Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi wondered why candidates accused of crimes enjoyed fundamental rights denied to lakhs of undertrials lodged in jails.

The CEC said bureaucrats should not be transferred before six months and after one year of the elections to avoid harassment of honest officers and rewarding of chosen ones.

Describing elections as a festival of democracy, Union Law Minister Veerappa Moily said there was a trust crisis and it should be addressed immediately. He said if need be,the Constitution and the Peoples Representation Act would be amended.

