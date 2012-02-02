BJP says PM must sack Chidambaram

A day after the Supreme Court pulled up the Prime Ministers Office over the 2G spectrum probe and a day ahead of its decision,likely on Thursday,on a petition seeking an investigation into the alleged role of P Chidambaram in the scam,the BJP Wednesday demanded that the Home Minister be sacked.

The first step that the Prime Minister should now take is to sack Chidambaram. Any delay on the Prime Ministers part will only lower his own credibility, senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi said.

Cautioning Prime Minister Manmohan Singh against defending Chidambaram,Joshi said this would point the needle of suspicion towards him. If a case can be registered against Raja why not against Chidambaram. There should not be any misuse of power, Joshi said.

Joshi,who heads the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee that had looked into the 2G allocation,alleged that the role of the PMO in the case went beyond negligence and seemed to be that of complicity. Somewhere the PM comes across as being responsible, he said.

Welcoming the SCs verdict,Joshi said the PMOs role and the manner in which it delayed the sanction for prosecution was questionable. What is happening in the PMO? The file was sent to telecom minister A Raja when he is the one to be prosecuted. The files merely kept moving from one place to another. Why did the PMO keep this under wraps for so long? This is a serious matter, he said.

Joshi maintained that action should be taken against all officials involved in the case.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App