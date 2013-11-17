BJP manifesto woos youth with free smartphones

The ruling BJP on Saturday released its manifesto for the Assembly elections promising more schemes for all sections of the society. Smart phones for students taking admission to government colleges and laptops for meritorious,rice at Rs 1 per kg for BPL families,construction of 15 lakh houses for poor farmers and landless,life insurance for BPL families,provident fund scheme for landless labourers,free medicine and examination under health services guarantee scheme were among the sops announced.

The BJP made some last minute changes to dole out more promises but stopped short of outdoing the Opposition. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ridiculed the Congress manifesto as a dying declaration,stating that it had made empty promises knowing it wont come to power.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App