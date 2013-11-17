BJP banks on Narendra Modi for Delhi Assembly polls,rivals hope he peaks

It’s not just on BJP billboards, Narendra Modi is a looming presence in the Delhi Assembly election campaign too. The BJP candidates are soliciting votes in his name while the Congress is spinning its pitch around the Gujarat chief minister having peaked too early.

Wooing the middle class in Modis name,the BJP has relegated CM candidate Harsh Vardhan to the periphery.

The Congress,hard-selling its development plank,is hemmed in by the Modi “wave” and anti-incumbency on one side,and the Aam Aadmi Partys anti-corruption spiel on the other. It has forced candidates to fall back on clean images rather than piggyback on central leaders.

In R K Puram Sector 2,BJP candidate and Nanakpura councillor Anil Sharmas campaign starts with a request to bring Modiji to power. To women voters he promises to reduce inflation and bring down the spiralling water and power bills. There is a definite wave for BJP. I use Modiji’s name in my campaign as people want to vote for him. All the BJP hoardings and pamphlets highlight him. He appeals more to the middle and upper classes. However,issues such as inflation and corruption are also highlights of my campaign,besides,of course my own work, Sharma says.

Even in a meeting with Congress sympathisers in neighbouring Malviya Nagar,minister Kiran Walia steers clear of big names,but has to counter questions about whether the man who is clearly dominating television screens at the moment will lord over EVMs too.

She is dismissive. They have raised the pitch too much and too early. If you ask me,I think he (Modi) will burn out. Her audience keeps quiet,promises to turn up for the upcoming padyatra too. As she starts to leave,one of them asks for Walias help in taking his ailing father to a cardiologist. Her meeting with party cadre is punctuated by questions about inflation and power bills. Doubts simmer below the surface as more than one person ends up asking politely,Why did it take so long to decide the ticket, a veiled reference to rumours about how Walia may not make the cut.

Addressing a small gathering in upmarket Safdarjung Development Area,BJP candidate and former Delhi mayor Aarti Mehra urges people to vote for the Modi model before singing paeans to his honesty. The audience breaks into a round of applause. Other issues that she touches upon include corruption,a tottering economy,healthcare and local issues such as parking and stray dogs. She goes on to slam the sitting Congress MLA for having neither vision nor sensitivity before ending with a couple of lines on Harsh Vardhan,hailing him as a silent doer with a clean image.

At Satya Niketan,sitting Congress MLA Barkha Singh is clearly a familiar face. Women come out of their homes to greet her. Yet Singh,who talks constantly about her work and her image,tells more than one what a tough fight it is this time and how BJP will go all out to target people who support her.

The burgeoning paying guest business around South Campus has caused large scale exodus with some 300-odd people in the voters list no longer living there. Supporters tell the clearly worried Delhi Commission for Women chairperson how these voters are a lost cause in Satya Niketan which is a BJP fortress. At Munirka,it will be Congress dissident Dheeraj Tokas,now fighting on a BSP ticket,who will be denting the partys traditional votebank in Sanjay Colony. Singh nods gravely. The Congress,insiders say,will face this problem in many of the 42 constituencies where they have decided to repose their faith in the sitting MLA.

The one unifier for Congress and BJP is disdain for AAP. Mehra never talks about AAP on her own but questions about the new party inevitably crop up. Sharma dismisses it as a TV phenomenon. The only time Singh sounds confident is when she says Shazia Ilmi,one of the fledgling partys best known faces is a 100-1200 vote spoiler.

Asif,the Congress candidate from Okhla agrees that AAP is a less than 2,000 votes party. My fight is with the BJP. The fact that they are invoking Modi so much will polarise voters to the extent that it will be a cakewalk for me.

Incidentally,both parties claim that AAP will cut the others votes. The interest in AAP is apparent though. Kalyani Rai and Jhumri Devi of R K Puram vow to vote for the jhaduwala. However ,it is a different matter whether given its skeletal cadre base in many constituencies,the party can get convert the buzz to votes.

Dr Sanket Gupta,who voted for the Congress in the 2003 and 2008 elections,says he wants to try out something new this time. His father is a long-time Congress supporter and this allegiance was the basis of his past choices. But I do not know who is the AAP candidate in my constituency. I need to get on the internet and see. I have never even seen the guys campaigning, says the homeopathic doctor,a resident of Rajouri Garden.

It is people like him  and the younger lot which,post Lokpal,seems suddenly far more politically conscious than five years ago  that is the challenge,admit Congress leaders.

How do you explain to first-time voters how Delhi was 15 years ago? They have only seen Delhi like it is at present. I am having two meetings where I will talk to the youth and show them audio-visual presentations about Delhis development, Walia says.

BJPs one word selling proposition to the young,however,is simple  Modi.

