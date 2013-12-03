Bird steals camera in Australia,records journey,takes selfie

A brazen bird snatched a video camera that was recording crocodiles in northwest Australia and captured fascinating footage of its 110-kilometer journey across the countrys remote landscape.

Wildlife rangers in Western Australias Kimberly region released video on Monday that reveals the sea eagles caper. The birds flapping wings can be seen as it grabs the device and takes off,and the eagle later poses for a selfie,poking its face into the camera lens.

Rangers set up the motion-sensor camera,hoping to record images of crocodiles. The camera disappeared soon after and the rangers figured it had fallen into the water.

When rangers found the camera and examined the footage inside,the real culprit was revealed. The rangers plan to bolt down their cameras from now on,Skeen said.

