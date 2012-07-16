Bihar woman sold infant son to Nepali couple for Rs 62: Police

A 38-year-old woman,mother of three children,allegedly sold her four-month-old son to a Nepali couple for Rs 62.50 (hundred rupees in Nepal currency) in Araria three days ago,police said here.

Shanno Khatun,a resident of Madanpur near Forbesganj,sold one of her twin sons because she was unable to take care of two infants,said the police. Shanno,whose husband Mohd Shaheed is physically challenged,has an eight-year-old daughter. She used to beg at the Forbesganj railway station where she allegedly handed over the child to the couple. GRP officials said Shanno confessed to selling one of her twin sons.

Sub-Inspector Saiyad Ahsan Ali said: Though the woman claimed to have donated her child for his well being,we are verifying her claims.

Araria SP Shivdeep W Lande said: Khatuns daughter Shabina said her brother Shamin was sold off on Thursday. Khatun,however,does not know the identity of the Nepali couple. He said the Nepal police had been informed but there was thin chance of recovery of the child. There is no proof of the couple adopting the baby. Had their conscience been clear,they would have left their names and address with Khatun or the police, said Lande. He said there had been cases showing such children being forced to beg along Indo-Nepal borders.

