Big three private lenders slash FD rates

Indias three largest private sector lenders ICICI Bank,HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have cut interest rates on retail fixed deposits by 25-50 basis points.

Taking a cue from State Bank of India which slashed FD rates last week,all the three banks reduced rates across maturities in the range of six months to less than five years with effect from September 11 and 12.

ICICI Bank has cut rates across maturities ranging from 91 days to less than five years. It now offers a maximum 8.75 per cent interest on retail term deposits compared to 9.25 per cent earlier. In the shorter tenure ranging between seven days to 45 days,however,the bank has increased the rate by 50-75 basis points.

In the case of HDFC Bank,for deposits of maturity between six months 17 days and nine months 15 days,the upward revision is 0.5 per cent to 7.75 per cent.

Term deposits for nine months 16 days would earn 0.25 per cent lower interest at 7.75 per cent. The rate on nine months 17 days to 1 year fixed deposit would go up by 0.5 per cent to 7.75 per cent,as per the data posted on the banks website. Interest rate for term deposits of 366 days-380 days is down by 0.25 per cent at 8.75 per cent. Deposits of 381 day maturity would attract attract 8.75 per cent interest rate,a decline of 0.5 per cent.

Axis Bank has also reduced its deposit rates by at least 25 basis points.

The reduction in FD rates is aimed at maintaining net interest margin which is under pressure as banks have been reducing lending rates as well.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App