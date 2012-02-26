Berkshire identifies successor to Warren Buffett,not by name

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Written by Reuters | New York | Published: February 26, 2012 12:37:23 am
Warren Buffett told investors on Saturday the Berkshire Hathaway board has identified his successor,easing some shareholder concern about the future of the company once the famed 81-year-old investor steps down as chief executive.

Buffett did not disclose who the next CEO will be in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders.

Although the successors name is not known,the most common guess among Berkshire watchers is Ajit Jain,who runs the reinsurance business. As usual,Buffett and his partner,Charlie Munger,were lavish in their praise for him. Charlie would gladly trade me for a second Ajit. Alas,there is none, Buffett said. In addition to Jain,four other names crop up: Burlington Northern chief Matthew Rose,Geico auto insurance boss Tony Nicely,utility company MidAmericans Greg Abel and reinsurer General Res chief Tad Montross.

