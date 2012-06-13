Bengal Bonhomie

The possibility that Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee might become President has brought Bengal Congress rivals Pradip Bhattacharya and Manas Bhuniya closer. PCC chief Bhattacharya is said to have facilitated Bhuniyas press conference at the party headquarters last weekend,where the latter appealed to the Trinamool Congress to support Mukherjees candidature. Mukherjee had flown back to Delhi from Kolkata only hours earlier,and had been seen off at the airport by Bhuniya.

TOUGH BEGINNING

It will be baptism by fire for the newest entrant in the CBI,Additional Director Rupak Kumar Datta. The 1981-batch Karnataka-cadre IPS officer who will supervise the Economic Offences Wing will investigate the case of alleged irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks,into which the Prime Minister has been dragged.

SIMPLE SUPERSTITION

When Dimple Yadav went to file her nomination for the Kannuaj Lok Sabha seat recently,Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav  who is the uncle of Dimples chief minister husband Akhilesh  did not accompany her. The reason was superstition: Ram Gopal had gone with Dimple when she filed her nomination in 2009,and she had lost. This time was a cakewalk  all rival parties made it simple for Dimple by not contesting.

HRDS EMPTY SILENCE

As the IIT community ups the ante against the proposed common entrance exam for engineering colleges,the HRD Ministry is maintaining an uncharacteristic silence. Reason: all key officials are currently abroad. HRD Minister Kapil Sibal is in the US for the strategic dialogue  and he is being accompanied by Higher Education Secretary Ashok Thakur who handles technical education and IITs,the ministers private secretary V Umashankar who is an IIT graduate and very well versed with the issue,and the joint secretary in charge of administration,Amit Khare. To top it all,the media officer of the ministry is on leave.

Fire at Ranvir Sena chief’s shraddh venue,no casualties

ARA: A major fire broke out at the venue of slain Ranvir Sena chief Barmeshwar Singh alias Mukhiyas shraddh ceremony at Khopira village on Tuesday. No casualty was

reported. DSP G M Kumar said the fire started because of a leaking cylinder kept in a pandal and that over 12 cylinders had exploded one after the other.

Kumar said firepersons with the help of locals used four fire tenders to douse the fire. He said the loss of goods and property could run into several lakhs of rupees.

Elaborate arrangements had been made to prepare meals for guests invited for the shraddh ceremony to be held on Wednesday. It will take place as scheduled,Kumar confirmed.

Mukhiya was gunned down in Bhojpur district on June 1.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App