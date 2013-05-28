Bastar Bloodbath: Alert on Naxal build-up came a month back

The ‘strengthening’ and ‘build up’ of Maoist cadres in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee was apparently brought to the notice of central intelligence agencies nearly a month back but the leads were not pursued,reflecting poorly on following up such critical information.

The agencies also failed to anticipate that the build up could be used to carry out attacks against top political leaders ahead of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh,sources said.

Zone comprising Sukma district continues to be Naxal’s stronghold where the outfit is strengthening the structure of its Janatana Sarkar, said an IB report sent to the Union Home Ministry a month back.

Basing its information on field reports,it informed the Centre about the presence of nearly 200 CPI (Maoist) cadres accompanied by Ganesh Ulike,secretary,south regional bureau,and Papa Rao,secretary Basaguda-Jagargunda area committee,in Dantewada.

It also said that the Naxals have organised training camps,were holding meetings and targeting alleged police informers. This clearly indicated that there was mobilisation of CPI (Maoist) cadres which had been picked up by intelligence agencies but was not followed up,sources said.

Pointing to a series of successes in which 32 extremists were killed and 108 arrested,a joint director of IB had assessed that if the current momentum could be sustained for a period of few more months,it could perhaps lead to decisive tipping of scales in favour of security forces.

According to the threat analysis,the location of Maoists in the Bailadilla hill range has often been used as a staging point by Maoists to launch attacks on security forces and district police forces deployed at the NMDC mines in Kirandul and Bachheli.

In November 2011,Maoists had killed two CISF personnel and took away their weapons.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App