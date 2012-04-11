BASF to build a new chemical plant in Gujarat

Germany’ chemical maker Badische Anilin- und Soda-Fabrik or BASF India Ltd or BIL said Wednesday its board has approved a proposal to build a new chemical plant at Dahej,in Gujarat with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

The new plant ,slated to start by 2014, will be an integrated hub to make polyurethane and will also house production facilities for care chemicals and polymer dispersions for coatings and paper. This will support growth of crucial local industries including appliances,footwear,automotive,construction,coatings,paper and home and personal care, said company in a media statement.

The investment will be financed by BIL through internal accruals and loans.

BIL shares at 2 pm were trading at Rs 516,up 1.67% on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

BASF Asia Pacific Strategy 2020 has identified India as one of its major growth markets. In 2010,sales to customers in India crossed the  1 billion mark for the first time. BASF in India has over 1830 employees,9 production sites as well as two R&D centers.

BASF’s current Dahej site is engaged in the production of HIPS (High-Impact Polystyrene) and GPPS (General Purpose Polystyrene). Currently,four grades of HIPS and three grades of GPPS are manufactured at the site,which find use in industries such as consumer durables,food packaging,injection molding products and various other applications. After the carve-out of the Styrenics business,the Dahej site caters to the requirements of Styrolution India Private Limited as well as BASF India Limited,and serves markets in Northern and Western India.

