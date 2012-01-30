Base metals fall on weak global cues

Base metal prices fell by up to Rs 5 per kg in the local non-ferrous metal market today on stockists selling in tandem with a weakening global trend.

Trading sentiment in base metal turned bearish after copper declined in global markets on concerns that demand in China,the world’s largest consumer,may weaken after recent price gain.

Meanwhile,copper for three-month delivery fell 1.8 per cent to USD 8,370.75 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

In the national capital,copper mixed scrap and nickel (4×4) fell by Rs 5 and Rs 4 to Rs 395 and Rs 1,060-1,062 per kg,respectively.

Similarly,zinc ingot,lead ingot and lead imported were down by Rs 2 each to Rs 125-131,Rs 132 and Rs 130 per kg,respectively.

The following are metal rates per kg:

Zinc ingot 125-131,nickel plate (4×4) 1,060-1,062,gun metal scrap 226,bell metal scrap 228,copper mixed scrap 395,chadri deshi 285.

Lead ingot 132,lead imported 130,aluminium ingots 125,sheet cutting 127,aluminium wire scrap 131 and aluminium utensils scrap 126.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App