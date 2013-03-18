BANKING HOPEFULS CAMPING IN DELHI

As the deadline for the new bank licence hopefuls to submit their applications come closer,aspirant company chiefs are staying around in Delhi longer. This creates some surprise visitor to events in the city usually dominated by bureaucrats. Last week a colleague was surprised to find two of them at the Directors Cut lounge at a cinema hall. Of course,one left pretty early into the show.

in BUSINESS AS USUAL,we trust

At a seminar over the weekend at the ISB in Mohali on city issues,the chief of Delhi Jal Board brought the house down,detailing the strange objections to her reform plans. While till now interest groups were protesting the huge level of wastage in purified water by the Jal Board and the attendant financial mess,they told her in all earnestness they were willing to live with it,only to stop the entry of the private sector.

