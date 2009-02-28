Bankers to watch markets for a month before deciding rate cuts

Bankers on Friday said they expect a 26 per cent annual growth in their advances,but would watch market conditions for a month before deciding on lending rate cuts. In a meeting with RBI governor D Subbarao here,bankers assured the apex bank that they would look at the possibility of further rate cuts if the market situation favours such a course.

Credit growth is satisfactory. The expected credit growth on a year-on-year basis is 26 per cent. Whatever rate cut is possible will be done, UCO Bank CMD S K Goel told reporters here after the meeting. Deposit rates have to come down first before we can cut lending rates. That may not happen immediately, Goel said.

With the RBI widely expected to trim its policy rates in

the backdrop of falling inflation,banks may wait for further policy signals prior to taking a call on revising their rate structure.

Private sector banks,many of which are yet to respond to RBI cues for a rate cut,have also assured the Reserve Bank that they would do so,Goel said. Other issues discussed at the meeting included rising NPA levels in export-oriented sectors such as textiles,manufacturing and chemicals and the impact of the stimulus packages on the economy.

Bankers who attended the meeting included Punjab National Bank CMD K C Chakrabarty,Bank of Baroda CMD M D Mallya,ICICI Bank MD and CEO K V Kamath among others.

