Bajaj Allianz General launches all-women branch

Following the footsteps of banks,private insurer Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Friday launched an all womens branch which will recruit and train women agents and intermediaries.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is the first insurer to come up with such an initiative and this is also an industry-first,the company said in a statement.

We aim to tap the vast talent pool of women professionals who had to leave their professional jobs for their family commitments. We plan to give such women an opportunity to re-start their professional career without disturbing their family priorities, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance managing director Tapan Singhel.

The Pune branch will start its operations with a team of 5 women employees and have recruited 10 women agents and plans to increase it to at least 60 agents in this fiscal,the company said.

