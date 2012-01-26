At Davos,a big issue is the have-lots versus the have-nots

A year ago at the World Economic Forum here,Jamie Dimon,the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase,lashed out at what he saw as unfair criticism of the worlds financial wizards.

I just think this constant refrain,bankers,bankers,bankers  its just a really unproductive and unfair way of treating people, he said. People should just stop doing that.

After several years of financial crisis,during which the word banker had become a catchall epithet for the undeserving rich,the global economy appeared to be on the mend. Perhaps the bankers,and the other millionaires and billionaires,could wear their pinstripes with pride again and get back to business as usual.

Yet even as Mr. Dimon was speaking,a new wave of anger was welling up,one that,over the last year,would shake up old assumptions about the ultrarich,the middle class and the growing gulf that separates them.

Today,the gap between the haves and the have-nots is no longer just a rallying cry to incite anticapitalist advocates. It has become a mainstream issue,debated openly in arenas where the primacy of laissez-faire capitalism used to be taken for granted and where talk of inequality used to be derided as class warfare.

The World Economic Forum,in a recent report,named the growing income divide as one of the biggest risks facing the world in the years to come.

In developed economies,such as those of Western Europe,North America and Japan,the social contract that has in recent decades been taken for granted is in danger of being destroyed, the report said,warning of the threat of a dystopian future for much of humanity.

In the past,the conventional wisdom among those attending the World Economic Forum  at least among the corporate executives who pay their way, was that a wide level of inequality was an acceptable price of progress. Economic envy might even be desirable,the thinking went,if it fueled the desire that drives entrepreneurship and innovation. A rising tide of economic growth would then lift all the boats: the supertankers of the rich,to be sure,but also the dinghies of the poor.

Few Davos men or women would have questioned the views of Arthur M. Okun,an economist who argued in a 1975 book,Equality and Efficiency: The Big Tradeoff, that countries faced a choice between equality and economic growth; level,Scandinavian-style societies were doomed to fall behind.

We cant have our cake of market efficiency and share it equally, he wrote.

