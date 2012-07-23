Assam Rifles sets up new Command HQ at Silchar

With insurgency continuing to be a headache for security agencies in states sharing international border with neighbouring countries,Assam Rifles,the oldest counter-insurgency force in the country,has set up a new command headquarter at Silchar with jurisdiction over Mizoram,Tripura and southern Assam.

Taking over as the first Inspector-General of the new headquarter,Major General Satish Kumar Dua said the Assam Rifles would now be able to exercise effective control of the security scenario by coordinating counter-insurgency operations in Mizoram,Tripura and southern Assam.

While insurgency has become a thing of the past in Mizoram after the signing of the historic Mizo accord in 1986,there have been reports of insurgent groups of the Northeast smuggling arms through the porous international border the state shares with Myanmar and Bangladesh. Home minister P Chidambaram has been on record informing Parliament that the Indo-Myanmar border was more complex than that with Bangladesh.

Tripura,too,has witnessed a decline in insurgency in the recent years.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla had only recently said that his state,sharing porous international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh,was prone to a host of illegal activities like smuggling of weapons,narcotics and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). Mizoram shares 722-km long porous international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar and free movement regime is allowed along this 404-km Indo-Myanmar border.

This 404 km Indo-Myanmar unfenced border is characterised by inhospitable terrain covered with dense canopy,Lal Thanhawla had said at the Internal Security Conference of CMs.

Insurgent groups from various northeastern states use Mizoram as a conduit for arms smuggling and for crossing over to neighbouring countries for seeking refuge or training,Lal Thanhawla had said.

