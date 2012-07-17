Assam man missing in Bihar found murdered

A student from Assam who went missing from Bihars Naugacchia railway station on July 9 was found murdered on Monday.

The body of Pritam Bhattacharjee,25,was found with his throat slit at Kataria,about 8 km from the railway station. The police said they found his mobile phone and PAN card on the body.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assured murderers would be brought to book. This is one-off incident. We have instructed police to look for the accused, he said.

Pritam was traveling on the Awadh-Assam Express to Delhi and got into an argument with four local men who boarded at Katihar.

In the midst of the altercation,Pritam called his family,who advised him to ignore the hoodlums.

In the meantime,a boy stole his camera at Naugacchia station. Pritam chased him,but in vain. He then reported the theft to the Railway Police and at 3.10 pm called his family. That was the last that was heard of him.

On July 12,Pritams uncles,Ram Mohan Bhattachajee and K K Purkayastha,came to Naugachhia and lodged a case of kidnapping.

