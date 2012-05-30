Anna Hazare on Tuesday said he still holds a good opinion of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and will only speak on the allegations made against him by his Team Anna associates once he thoroughly scrutinizes them. This came as Team Anna member and lawyer Prashant Bhushan said that the social activist was not aware of the facts as the documents they sent to him were in English  a language he does not read.

Replying to questions at a press interaction in Kolhapur,Hazare said,Personally,I hold a good opinion about Manmohan Singh. I havent read the documents related to the issue (of irregularities in allocation of coal blocks when the coal ministry was with Singh). I would only speak on this once I thoroughly scrutinize the allegations… But if I find them to be true then he (PM) wont be spared.

On Monday,Bhushan had reportedly compared the PM to Shikhandi saying he was being used by Congress to shield corrupt ministers. On Tuesday,he played down suggestions of difference of opinion between Hazare and his team. The problem is that the documents that have been sent to him are in English. He doesnt read English so the large number of documents would have to be translated to Hindi before he can read them. It is not possible to translate so many of them so fast, Bhushan told reporters. He knew the larger points like what are the charges against each minister etc but on the Prime Minister he did not know the whole matter.

But he (Hazare) has full faith in what we are doing and also knows how a panel had vetted all the documents before we went public with them, Bhushan said.

Another Team Anna member Arvind Kejriwal said Hazare had been briefed about the nature of the charges when he came to Delhi for the March 25 fast. We spoke to Anna,I did,Prashant did. If he wants to see the documents when he comes to Delhi we will show them, he said.

