Army Chief to visit France

In His first visit to Europe since the Mumbai attack,Army Chief General Deepak Kapoor is heading for a four-day tour of France where he will interact with senior military and civilian defence officials.

General Kapoor,who leaves for France on Sunday,will also visit training institutions as well as the operational headquarters of the French Army. While the first ever Army exercise with France took place in December 2007,his visit is aimed at boosting military ties with the nation.

The visit to France comes at a time when our bilateral relations are at an all-time high. The visit will add the necessary impetus to the defence relationship and broad-base it further into a mutually beneficial partnership, the Army spokesperson said.

General Kapoor will be looking at increasing the frequency of military exercises with France as well as exchanging more officers for training at military academies. The Indian Army currently procures its anti-tank missiles from France and has recently placed an order for 4,100 Milan anti tank-guided missiles. French company Eurocopter is also bidding for the Armys requirement of light observation helicopters.

