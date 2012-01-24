Anti-piracy treaty: Polish govt sites attacked

Poland’s government went into defence mode Monday after online activists paralysed some of its websites in opposition to Warsaws plans to sign an international copyright treaty.

Poland had originally planned to sign the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement,or ACTA,in Tokyo on Thursday.

ACTA is an international agreement that would fight copyright infringement and online piracy. Critics fear it could lead to censorship on the Internet. A Twitter account using the name AnonymousWiki announced plans to attack government websites to protest its support for ACTA.

Within hours late Sunday,the websites of the prime minister,parliament and other government offices were unreachable or sluggish,the hallmarks of a denial of service attack.

By Monday,the prime minister and other leaders were holding a meeting to reconsider their stance on the treaty. Do not pass ACTA, one tweet by AnonymousWiki said.

