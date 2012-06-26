The arrest of Zabiuddin Ansari is expected to shed new light on the homegrown Indian Mujahideen (IM) terror network and its Pakistan-based controllers.

Ansari,who it is suspected belongs to Beed,Maharashtra,is identified in police records as an associate of Riyaz Shahbandri alias Riyaz Bhatkal,one of the alleged founders of the IM. That is also how he is identified in the Interpol lookout notice on the basis of which his arrest has been facilitated.

The IM is accused of carrying out a series of bombings in Indian cities between 2006 and 2008. It is believed to have links with the Lashkar-e-Toiba,but there is little concrete evidence  and there is even less evidence so far to determine whether homegrown terrorists played a supporting role in 26/11.

A hint of links between the Mumbai attackers and an Indian network of terrorists emerged in the FBIs investigation of David Coleman Headley. Investigators found a July 20,2009,email sent by Headley to one of his handlers,a Pak military official identified as Sameer Ali,asking for the whereabouts of retired Pak army major Syed Abdur Rehman Pasha who was training Indian-origin terrorists in Karachi.

The email,an exhibit at last years trial of Headley and Tahawwur Rana,said: I was asking if you had any info on Major Abdur Rehman (Ret.) previously of 6 Baluch. I know he was working with some Colonel from your department. He had some people in Karachi who were Indian citizens and wanted to work for us in their own country.

Pasha,the man Headley was inquiring about,has not been accused in the Mumbai attacks case  but he features on Indias list of most wanted terrorists in connection with attacks by the IM. A warrant has been issued against him by a Delhi court.

Ansari might be able to shed light on linkages between players and groups in India and Pakistan in the context of 26/11,and of bombings across India from 2006-10,in which some 600 people were killed.

Details about Ansaris presence in Pakistan  after he escaped from India in 2006 following an arms seizure in Aurangabad  have come in bits and pieces.

Ajmal Kasab,the lone terrorist to be captured alive during 26/11,has identified him as Abu Jundal,who was part of the Lashkar set-up that trained him and the other attackers.

Abdul Khaja,a Hyderabad resident who was with the LeT from 2006-09 and who was deported from Colombo and arrested in January 2010 by Indian authorities,identified one of the voices directing the 26/11 operations as that of Zabiuddin Ansari.

Khaja has claimed to have met Riyaz Bhatkal,Ansari and Fayaz Kagzi,Ansaris associate from Beed,in Karachi in 2009. Zabiuddin and Kagzi have been named co-conspirators by the Maharashtra police in the February 13,2010 blast at German Bakery in Pune,suspected to have been carried out by the IM.

