Anna begins fast,team targets Modi

On a day when Anna Hazare joined the indefinite fast,his team members attacked yoga guru Ramdev for sharing the dais with Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi who they branded as a murderer of humanity.

We have never been in agreement with Narendra Modi and never can be. Modi is a murderer of humanity. Ramdev should clarify his position on this, said IAC core committee member Sanjay Singh,hours after Ramdev hailed Modi at a public function in Ahmedabad today.

However,Hazare,who has praised Modi for his governance in the past,did not comment on the matter. Instead,he apologised for the defacement of the wall outside the Prime Ministers residence by some protestors who wrote chor on it yesterday. That is not right. Use of such words against the Prime Minister lowers the level of discourse. I apologise for it, he said.

My team told me not to fast citing health reasons. When over 400 people are on fast,I cannot ignore them and not be on fast, said Hazare. Nearly 8,000 supporters attended the protest today  the highest turnout since it began on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day,addressing a function in Ahmedabad,Ramdev praised Modi and gave him a clean chit on corruption. Everybody is asking me about corruption in Gujarat,but I couldnt find anything of this sort, he said. Modi,in turn,praised the yoga guru saying he was doing an excellent job in the national interest.

Meanwhile,the police have asked Team Anna not to indulge in violence or make provocative speeches.

