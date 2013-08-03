Andhra staff will have to leave Hyderabad once Telangana is created: KCR

In a provocative statement his critics said was meant to instigate,Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) said Friday that all employees born in Andhra or Rayalaseema but working in Hyderabad would have to leave once Telangana is created.

They have no other option. If Andhra has to start working,all Andhra employees will have to go back. We are not saying bhago,bhago,we are only saying that those who have cornered our jobs illegally and wrongly should go back, KCR said.

He was addressing Telangana Employees Association at Telangana Bhavan.

Once all the Seemandhra employees leave, he said,all Telangana employees will receive promotions.

Many officials in the secretariat,where a large number of people from Seemandhra work,said the statement was made to instigate Telangana employees against those from Seemandhra so that they quit Hyderabad by the time the Telangana Bill is passed.

These remarks are aimed at intimidating and harassing us; people have already started talking in terms of Us and You, said S Chary,an employee.

Ever since the Telangana agitation started,people from Seemandhra have feared they would be targets of hate and retribution as Telangana residents would  helped by their leaders  see them as depriving them of jobs and livelihood. KCR had earlier said he would kick out two top private educational institutions  Sri Chaitanya Group and Narayana Group  from Telangana. They are from Andhra and have no reason to be here. The first thing I am going to do when we achieve Telangana is to kick them out, he had said in his speech to party workers.

