AMU to have separate unions for boys,girls

The Aligarh Muslim University announced on Saturday that it will hold separate students union elections for its undergraduate girls who will elect their own Womens College Students Union.
Earlier this week,The Indian Express had reported that the university authorities were considering a proposal to revert to the old practice of separate students unions for boys and girls.
Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen Zameeruddin Shah said in a press release that the decision was taken as per the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee,which stated that in case of geographical distance or separate identity,an institute can have separate students unions.
The AMU Womens College has traditionally had a separate students union. It was only in the last two years,after an incorrect interpretation of the provisions of the Lyngdoh Committee,that the separate union was dispensed with. This resulted in a massive disciplinary problem with members of the AMU Students Union barging into the Womens College at odd hours on lame pretexts, he said.
He said that at a meeting with the teachers of the Womens College,95 per cent favoured a separate students union. The parents of the students were also in favour of a separate union, he added.
