AMU to have separate unions for boys,girls

The Aligarh Muslim University announced on Saturday that it will hold separate students union elections for its undergraduate girls who will elect their own Womens College Students Union.

Earlier this week,The Indian Express had reported that the university authorities were considering a proposal to revert to the old practice of separate students unions for boys and girls.

Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen Zameeruddin Shah said in a press release that the decision was taken as per the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee,which stated that in case of geographical distance or separate identity,an institute can have separate students unions.

The AMU Womens College has traditionally had a separate students union. It was only in the last two years,after an incorrect interpretation of the provisions of the Lyngdoh Committee,that the separate union was dispensed with. This resulted in a massive disciplinary problem with members of the AMU Students Union barging into the Womens College at odd hours on lame pretexts, he said.

He said that at a meeting with the teachers of the Womens College,95 per cent favoured a separate students union. The parents of the students were also in favour of a separate union, he added.

