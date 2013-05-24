Alleged Murthy victim pregnant,says she will sue

Sacked iGate Corp CEO Phaneesh Murthy will be sued for sexually harassing the firms investor relations head and allegedly making her pregnant,the law firm representing the victim has said.

California-based Aiman-Smith & Marcy said in a statement that Araceli Roiz was pregnant with Murthys child,and that Murthy had told the iGate board of his relationship with Roiz only after she informed him of her intention to take legal action against him.

iGate terminated Murthys contract this week for not reporting the relationship with Roiz. He was forced to leave Infosys earlier in 2002 after a sexual harassment lawsuit,which was followed soon afterward by similar allegations made by another woman.

Aiman-Smith & Marcy,which also represented Reka Maximovitch and Jennifer Griffith in the two earlier lawsuits against Murthy,said Roiz remains an employee of iGate and is presently on medical leave.

The statement alleged that Murthy began pursuing Roiz shortly after she joined iGate in May 2010 and worked his way into her personal life on the pretext of business.

When he discovered this (that Roiz was pregnant),Murthy pressured Ms Roiz to have an abortion. When she refused,he told her to leave the company,quietly,to protect his position as CEO, the statement said.

Murthy could not be reached for a comment.

On behalf of Roiz,we are contemplating next steps,which will certainly include court action against Murthy and iGate, the statement said. Murthys allegation that Roiz was engaging in extortion was defamatory and a despicable attempt to blame the victim,who only wants to somehow continue her career and support her child,the lawyers said.

