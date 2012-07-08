Air India pilots threaten stir again

A section of Air India pilots who recently reported back to work after a 58-day strike may resort to the agitation again if the management does not concede their demands,said sources in the de-recognised pilots union,Indian Pilots Guild (IPG).

We had joined back on the condition that all our sacked colleagues shall be taken back by the management. When we have taken a leap of faith,what is holding back the management? a senior IPG member said.

The renewed threat to strike comes on the back of the inconclusive talks between the airline management and the IPG office-bearers on Friday.

The pilots claimed that in the meeting,the management refused to provide any assurance or a roadmap on meeting their five demands which include re-instatement of 99 pilots who were sacked during the agitation,re-recognition of the union and formation of a committee to look into their grievances.

It is unfortunate but the pilots would be left with no option but to proceed on strike again if all of us are not taken back in the airline together, said the source and added that in Fridays meeting called by the labour commissioner,the management representatives asked for another ten days to look into our demands and alleged that the management was adopting delaying tactics after it had agreed in the court that it would adopt a sympathetic attitude towards the sacked pilots.

According to the minutes of the conciliatory proceedings,the management asked for ten-days time to examine their demands as many of them were new.

The labour commissioner ,who is facilitating the conciliatory meeting had been asked by the Delhi High Court to submit its report by July 9,after which the court is likely to take a view on the matter.

