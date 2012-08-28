AGI plans whitepaper on power reforms

The association of geospatial industries (AGI),an association of geospatial companies in India,is expected to submit the white paper to power ministry on Tuesday on the experiences of restructured accelerated power development and reforms programme in various states.

Among the major recommendations,we want the ministry to set a timeline for the utilities to submit data,train employees in utilities in making them understand the technology and establish a project maintenance unit with a dedicated task force, said Rajesh Mathur,chairperson of energy committee of AGI.

If the recommendations are implemented,it will help make the consumer indexing easier, he added. The ministry had written a letter to AGI on May 30 to submit a whitepaper on the experiences of geospatial companies such as TCS,HCL Technology,RMSI,ESRI and Rolta.

