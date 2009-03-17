After Kachroo death,SC issues notices to colleges,states

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to a Himachal Pradesh college where a student died recently after alleged violent ragging by seniors. It also sought a detailed report from the Andhra Pradesh college where a girl student tried to kill herself after being allegedly humiliated during ragging.

A bench comprising Justices Arijit Pasayat and Asok Kumar Ganguly said: It appears that the concern shown by this court (about the continuance of ragging) have not been taken seriously by the authorities. Prima facie it is contempt of this court… Time has come for cutting off financial aid to these institutions which are not complying with directions.

The bench asked the principal and registrar of Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College in Tanda,Kangra,where 19-year-old Aman Kachroo died after being allegedly assaulted by four senior students,why action should not be taken against them. It sought a report from the principal and registrar of Government Agriculture Engineering College in Guntur district,where a girl attempted suicide allegedly after she was forced to strip and dance by her seniors.

The court directed the chief secretaries and directors-general of police of Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh to file within

two weeks,detailed status reports on their respective cases,specifying what action they had taken against the students accused of ragging,and the authorities of the two colleges.

It also asked the Medical Council of India to conduct an inquiry into allegations that though Aman Kachroo suffered a perforated eardrum and internal injuries,the doctor failed to conduct a detailed examination,leading to the students death. It shall be stated whether the doctor was negligent in providing treatment to Aman Kachroo and as to what action is proposed against the delinquent doctor if any, the court ordered.

The matter will be taken up again on March 30.

