After Batla,IM wanted revamp,revenge: cops

The Indian Mujahideen felt weakened after the 2008 Batla House encounter after which members of a module of the terror group met at a two-room house in Shaheen Bagh here and decided to revamp the organisation under the supervision of Indias most wanted terrorist  Yasin Bhatkal alias Ahmad Siddibappa  and continue jihad in India,according to the Delhi Police.

In its 350-page chargesheet against 11 alleged IM operatives,mostly from Bihar,the Delhi Polices Special Cell said IM wanted to take revenge against the atrocities being meted out to the Muslim community.

The interrogation of the 11 accused persons has revealed that they have been operating under the instructions of Ahmad Siddibappa,chief of IM in India,Iqbal Bhatkal,Riyaz Bhatkal and Amir Reza Khan,all of whom are the founder members of IM and are based in Karachi,Pakistan, said the chargesheet filed in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Yadav on Saturday.

During their meetings,all of them were in agreement with Siddibappa that their aim is to carry out bomb blasts and shootouts in India to take revenge against the atrocities being meted out to the Muslim community by the kafirs and spread the message of jihad… the chargesheet said.

Their focus is to implement Islamic law in India and to weaken the Indian economy by way of circulation of fake currency and discouraging foreign investment through violence, it said. To achieve their aim,Siddibappa also arranged for training of IM members in handling arms,ammunition and explosives. In order to ensure safety of terrorists,they were also instructed to arrange for hideouts at different places and to provide shelter to each other at the time of a contingency.

The police said the Shaheen Bagh meeting was held at the house of Gauhar Aziz Khomani,a native of Darbhanga who is among the 11 chargesheeted. Another operative,Mohd Tarique Anjum Hasan,arrested from Nalanda,also attended the meet.

Others named in the chargesheet are Qateel Ahmad Siddique,Gayur Ahmad Jamali,Mohd Adil,Mohd Irshad Khan,Abdur Rahman,Mohd Aftab Alam,Basir Hasan,Mohd Kafeel and Asadullah Rehman. All have been held in connection with the Pune German Bakery blast,Bangalore Chinnaswamy Stadium blast and the Jama Masjid attack of 2010. They have been booked under the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act.

The police have also secured 21 non-bailable warrants against other terrorists,including Yasin Bhatkal,from a city court.

What the CHARGESHEET SAYS

AFTER the arrest of Irshad Khan on November 27,2011,police recovered explosives both from the Meer Vihar factory which he and Yasin Bhatkal were running as well as from the house in Shaheen Bagh.

FROM Shaheen Bagh,police recovered explosive materials,a pressure time watch,five detonators,a laptop bought from a shop in Chennai.

FROM the Meer Vihar factory,police recovered a country made pistol,parts of a rocket launcher,90 pieces of cartridges,pipes,iron nails,an aluminium cooker with a lid (similar to one found inside an abandoned car outside the Jama Masjid where two Taiwanese tourists were attacked).

CFSL reports said the explosive materials were found to be sodium chloride,ammoinium nitrate,RDX,potassium nitrate,ferric chloride,aluminium powder,component of IED.

