Adding new dimensions

This week Sony electronics brought more dimensionality into the electronics market by announcing a new crop of 3-D pocket cameras,the DSC-TX9 and DSC-WX5. Sony calls these cameras the worlds smallest in the 3-D space and says they can take three-dimensional panoramic images with a new technology,Sweep Panorama. This allows camera owners to press the shutter button on the camera and move across a panoramic scene to create extensive,captivating photos,says Sony. But you need a 3-D television and the appropriate glasses to see the images pop off the screen. The cameras are both expected to be available by late September,and will cost between $300 and $400.

Trojan attack

In the battle against online criminals,a new front has emerged involving Zeus,a data-stealing Trojan horse that infects Windows PCs. Researchers say since last month Zeus has been staging new targeted attacks on the customers of certain banks. The Zeus Trojan,which first appeared in 2007,sells for $3,000 to $4,000 in the online black market and is the most popular tool for financial fraudsters on the Internet,according to SecureWorks,which supplies security services to companies. The new Zeus tactic,described by Dasient,allows criminals to detect when an infected PC visits one of the specific online banking sites. Then,in place of the real site,it displays a fake site created to filch account numbers,login names and passwords.

Value addition

Now it is Motorolas turn to woo the low-price segment. Its latest Motoyuva WX265,for instance,brings an MP3 player and FM radio to a flip design phone which also has WAP 2.0 for seamless browsing. The 1.7 colour display offers a genuine music playing experience with wireless freedom of Bluetooth 2.0 and offers up to 11 hours of non-stop music. The WX265 costs Rs 2,490,while the other new Motoyuva models too are similarly priced with identical features. All good value for money.

More style,more power

HPs Pavilion Notebook PCs have undergone a style change. Along with the distinctive design elements and new material,they also promise improved performance and enhanced experiences. The new HP Pavilion dv6 is a good entertainer with powerful graphics,audio,video and exclusive HP software that lets you start playing right out of the box. The high-definition display and the Altec Lansing speakers with Dolby audio give you a movie theatre experience unseen in other laptops. Prices start at Rs 35,300.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App