Adapt to new technology,Pranab tells teachers

Giving away the National Awards in New Delhi on Wednesday President Pranab Mukherjee reminded teachers of the dual responsibility they have  of providing education which is rich in values and modern in content to a nation that is young both in age and spirit. Exhorting teachers to push their boundaries,the President said: Teachers should give a new orientation and evolve an enhanced institutional capacity. Pointing out that the learning process is no longer confined to classroom-based curriculum,the President asked teachers to design appropriate learning experiences for the students,adaptation to and application of new technology in curriculum development and usage of new methods and teaching aids to equip students better.

Qualified and competent teachers,continuously renewing their capabilities and excellence through research,experimentation and innovation would be the nations strength. We must work for the long-term goal of setting performance standards and creating top class institutional facilities for innovative training and professional development of teachers, the President said.

The National Award for 2011 were conferred upon 310 teachers. For the first time 20 additional awards were given away under the category of National ICT Award for School Teachers (for 2010 and 2011). Each award consists of a Certificate of Merit,a silver medal and a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

HRD Minister Kapil Sibal pointed to the seminal role a teacher has to play in an environment of discord and conflict. Saying that the only way to fight divisive attempts,discord and violence prevalent in society was through education,Sibal said that only inspirational teachers could prevent the recurrence of such catastrophe. Sibal said that despite all the shortcomings of the Indian education system,it had managed to produce exceptional talent across fields.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App