A Funeral and a Journey

On my 33rd birthday,I went to a funeral. Clarence Gonsalves was 27 when he lost a long battle with cancer. He was one of the finest bassists that Delhi ever produced. Following a buzz in Delhis music circle about this bassist with a unique left-hand technique,I first saw him on stage about seven years ago with a jazz-pop outfit called Level 9. Clarence went on to play for a number of popular bands,including Joint Family and Them Clones,earning a reputation for being the most dependable bassist in town. For any band missing a bassist,there was always Clarence to step in last minute and do a stellar job. For someone with a deadly disease gnawing from the inside,it was ironic for him to attain that sort of a reputation. His funeral,much like Amit Saigals (Editor,Rock Street Journal),was well-attended by everyone from Delhis music scene  musicians,fans,engineers,roadies. However,unlike Amit who lived long enough to enjoy the fruits of his labour,Clarence still had a lot of music in him. A live video (on vimeo.com) of his recent solo venture  The Yellow Brick Project  is indication enough that he had a grand soundscape in the pipeline. His exit is a huge loss to the indie music scene in India.

A few days after the funeral,I find myself on the road again. This time to Aizawl,Mizoram,as part of a small delegation invited to check out a local rock idol hunt. Aizawl thrives on music and soccer,although the musicians insist that soccer players have it easier because of increased government support. The event,titled Scavenger Rock Idol Hunt 2012,was held over three days with about 15 bands from across the Northeast competing for the title which would make them richer by Rs 1 lakh and get them access to a recording studio. Organised by Victor and Boom,enterprising musicians from popular local acts Scavenger and Boomarang,the gig was an eye-opener.

I see a 13-year-old guitar prodigy Ruatdika from a band called Faith Healers. I am introduced to brilliant new acts like Digital Suicide from Guwahati. I meet a wonderful bassist who hands me his visiting card that reads,Deals in Shop Shutters,Window Grills and Iron Railings. Over 1,00,000 viewers in Aizawl closely monitor the contest on the local cable channel and an online radio channel. This probably makes it,by far,the biggest viewership for rock in the country. Victors earlier band Magdalene sold close to 10,000 copies of their debut album,which,any major record label in India will confirm,is an enviable figure.

Mizoram owes this solely to decades of gospel music played in local churches and weddings. But while the church is responsible for the glorious music scene,its also instrumental in preventing it from becoming a full-fledged industry. Mizoram is a dry state. There is not a single bar or pub or a club where bands can play regularly to make a living. Its like the Vatican and its a pity because theres a growing dissent among the youth, says Jonah,bassist for Scavenger and who recently moved back from Delhi and is now a music teacher. He is one of the many youngsters in Aizawl hoping the liquor ban will be removed. Unlike mainland India,where the indie music industry is now steadily growing because of alcohol sponsorships,Mizorams musicians are still struggling to make it a serious source of livelihood. Nagaland,also a dry state,has the Music Task Force  an initiative by the State Government to promote their musicians and help them make a career of it. Mizorams government is yet to kick in something similar.

By the final day,the venue,a decrepit auditorium called Vanapa Hall,is packed with enthusiastic fans although they are slightly reserved,refusing to leave their seats. Stacys Penitence,an Aizawl band,wins the contest after an audience SMS poll. I hitch a ride with two emo-ish teenagers. Turns out they have a band as well,a punk-pop outfit called In and Out. I ask the 16-year-old driver the kind of songs they write about. Theres one called Vagina and theres another that we wrote for our guitarist after he was heartbroken to find that his girlfriend was lesbian, he says.

The next day,I am invited for dinner to the home of Lianthang Puii,PRO for the state government. Shed been one of the jury members at the contest. When I arrive,she is at the piano singing Beatles numbers with her friends. Theres a bunch watching a rerun of the Barcelona-Real Madrid match. A few rockers are on the balcony sipping bootleg whiskey. I am approached by a professor who asks me what I make of the simple Mizo life. Theres so much music in our blood but we need to find a way to market it, he tells me. His solution is to incorporate traditional Indian sounds into their existing metal,pop,funk and rock elements. Some tablas and sitar will do it, he seeks my agreement. I knock back my precious drink. No. Just convince the church to legalise booze.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App