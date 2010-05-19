60-hour bandh disrupts life in Assam hill district

Normal life was disrupted in the Dima Hasao district of Assam for the second day on Tuesday,following a 60-hour bandh called by the NC Hills Indigenous Students Forum demanding creation of two separate autonomous districts under the Sixth Schedule.

Though no incidents of violence were reported from the district,the engine of a security special train was derailed. The authorities suspect sabotage by miscreants on the railway tracks.

The accident occurred at around 10:30 am on Tuesday near the Bagetar railway station,about 5 km from Haflong,the district headquarters. One person has sustained minor injuries due to the derailment. The train was carrying jawans of the Assam Police battalion.

The Forum that has called the 60-hour bandh has been agitating for creation of two separate autonomous districts  one for the Dimasas and the other for non-Dimasa tribal communities  since the Assam government renamed the North Cachar Hills district as Dima Hasao.

The district had witnessed large-scale ethnic violence,last year,which had rendered several thousands of Dimasa and Zeme tribals homeless. About 100 people were also killed in the violence that lasted for about three months.

While vehicles remained off the roads,the Northeast Frontier Railways has suspended running of trains on the Lumding-Badarpur metre gauge section  better known as the Assam Hill Section  since Monday in view of the bandh.

