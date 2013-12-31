6 Army officers booked for harassing junior

Six Army officers,including two Brigadier rank officials,have been booked by the Ajmer police for allegedly harassing a junior officer and trying to prove him mentally ill after he raised his voice against certain irregularities.

In his complaint,Lt Col Arun Kumar of Composite Artillery Brigade in Nasirabad cantonment alleged that his superiors conspired and tried to prove him mentally ill after he complained against certain irregularities and corrupt practices by the senior officers of the brigade.

Following a courts directive,an FIR was lodged against Brigadier A K Ganguli,Commander of the Brigade,his deputy Col Lalit Agnihotri,Col Rohit Jha,Military hospital Nasirabads Commander Brigadier Sanjeev Vaspyan,Medical Officer Maj S V Rekha and officiating Registrar Maj Gurmendra Singh on December 19.

Defence spokesperson Col S D Goswami said a Court of Inquiry has already been initiated.

The Army has already instituted a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the facts. The military chain of command is fully aware of the incident, he said.

In the complaint,54-year old Kumar alleged that he found misuse of funds and other corrupt practices in the brigade and raised a voice against it but this invited adverse action against him and the brigade commander and deputy conspired against him.

After the complaints,the brigade commander allegedly threatened the Lt Col that he would not be able to continue his service in the Army.

On May 17 this year,the Brigadier issued him a notice stating that he was mentally ill following which he was admitted to the military hospital where,Arun alleged,Brigadier Ganguli conspired with the military hospitals Commander to prove him sick.

He was also harassed in the military hospital,he alleged.

After the alleged conspiracy and harassment,the officer wrote to the Jodhpur police seeking intervention on May 21 and also pleaded his case before the Chief of Army staff.

He also filed a complaint with a local court of Ajmer which gave direction to the police to lodge a case against the six accused under appropriate section.

Investigating officer of the case,Ashok Meena,SHO Nasirabad,said the matter was under investigation.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App