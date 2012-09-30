38-year-old from Loni is second to die of dengue this season

The second death due to dengue this season was reported from Lok Nayak( LN) hospital in Central Delhi on Saturday morning. A 38-year-old resident of Loni in Ghaziabad,died of low platelet count,four days after he was admitted to the hospital.

Dr Manju Mehra,additional medical superintendent at LN Hospital,said: The patient,Rizwan,was admitted here on September 25. His serological test confirmed dengue,and he also had a urinary tract infection.

She said the patients platelet count progressively fell and his capillaries eventually started bleeding,adding to complications and he died around 7 am on Saturday.

This is the second death due to dengue in the city this season. A nine-year-old girl from Sangam Vihar in South Delhi had died of multiple organ failure due to Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS) at AIIMS on September 24  the same day she was brought to the hospital.

A total of 68 dengue cases have been reported in the city till Saturday – three of them are residents of UP and Haryana,who came here for treatment.

Both North and South municipal corporations have reported 27 cases each. The MCD in its daily report for Saturday,did not report the dengue death from Lok Nayak Hospital,stating that confirmation was awaited from the National Centre for Disease Control,which is expected to come in next week.

Among zones,Civil Lines has seen 11 patients testing positive for dengue,while Karol Bagh has reported nine cases.

From the Central zone,nine people have tested positive,while the West zone has four people testing positive.

The East corporation has reported eight cases so far,and one patient has tested positive from the NDMC area.

Civic officials have increased fumigation activities across the city to check the post-monsoon breeding of mosquitoes.

A senior health official of the South corporation said: The rise in dengue cases at this time of the years is expected as mosquito will continue till the onset of winter. We are maintaining surveillance across the city,with special emphasis on Sangam Vihar,where a girl died of dengue.

Doctors said the strain of dengue is relatively mild this year,and with timely medical intervention,hospital admission is not required.

Patients should see a doctor at the first signs of fever. Platelet count,in case of dengue,only starts falling after a patients fever subsides,so self-medication can be dangerous, a senior specialist from the Medicine department of AIIMS said.

Doctors also said compared to the last two years,patients hardly need hospital admission this year. Patients should insist on a serological test and not rely on rapid diagnostic tests to confirm dengue, he said.

