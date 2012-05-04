340 railway projects awaiting funds

As many as 340 railway projects,including launch of new rail lines,were pending for want of funds,the government informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

As on 1.4.2011,there are 340 ongoing,new line,gauge conversion and doubling projects requiring about Rs 1.25 lakh crore for completion, Minister of State for Railways K H Muniyappa said during Question Hour.

He pointed out that the Railways had not hiked passenger fares for the past eight years to benefit the common man. As a result,the available funds get thinly spread over a large number of projects,resulting in slow progress as per availability of resources, Muniyappa said.

He said the Railways planned to increase revenue generation by carrying higher freight and passenger volumes,rationalistation of revenue stream,commercial exploitation of land and control over expenditure.

