Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
2G probe: Kanimozhi submits papers to ED

ED officials said: Once the documents are examined,Kanimozhi will be summoned again,preferably on a day Parliament is not working.

Written by Express News Service | Published: April 27, 2012 12:04:51 am
DMKs Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Thursday submitted documents pertaining to Kalaignar Television before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into her role in the alleged financial irregularities in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

The documents,submitted by the authorised representatives of Kanimozhi,provided details regarding her personal and business finances as sought under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED.

