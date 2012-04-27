2G probe: Kanimozhi submits papers to ED

DMKs Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Thursday submitted documents pertaining to Kalaignar Television before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into her role in the alleged financial irregularities in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

The documents,submitted by the authorised representatives of Kanimozhi,provided details regarding her personal and business finances as sought under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED.

ED officials said: Once the documents are examined,Kanimozhi will be summoned again,preferably on a day Parliament is not working.

US: No change in visa policy for Modi

The US has said that there is no change in its policy to deny visa to Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Our position on the visa issue hasnt changed at all, State Department spokesperson Victoria Nuland said on Thursday. Nuland was responding to questions on the letter written by Congressman Joe Walsh to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton,that the US reverse its 2005 decision not to issue visa to Modi.

